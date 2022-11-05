Hyderabad: 6 including 5 children drown in lake at Jawaharnagar

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, six persons including the five children drowned in a lake at Jawaharnagar on Saturday.

The deceased Sohail (12) resident of Nehru Nagar, Jafar (12) from Kachiguda, Mohammed Rehan (14) of Kachiguda, Syed Ismaial (12) from Amberpet and Mohammed Ayan (10) of Amberpet along with 35 other children had gone to Malkaram village in a DCM vehicle to attend a house warming ceremony. All the children are students of a Madrassa at Masjid-e- Hanif, CPL Amberpet.

In the morning around 11 a.m, the children along with their teacher Yahiya Shahed (22) reached the village where the manager of the Masjid-e Hanif Madarsa, Abdul Rahman Zahed had constructed a new house.

“At 1 p.m, the children along with Yahiya went to have a bath at the Malkaram Lake and accidentally fell into the lake and drowned. None of them knew how to swim. All the six drowned,” said an official from the Jawaharnagar police station.

Soon after coming to know about the incident the police reached the spot and with the help of swimmers retrieved the bodies. All the bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary. A postmortem was conducted in the hospital.