2 months after marriage, woman’s body found buried near in-laws’ house in Odisha

Pramila married Ranjan Kumar Das of the same village two months ago. It is alleged that she was subjected to domestic violence since her marriage.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 17th May 2026 10:13 pm IST
A man and woman taking a selfie near the sea, dressed in traditional Indian attire, with the ocean in the.
Ranjan and Pramila Das

Odisha: The police on Sunday exhumed the body of a newly married woman from the backyard of her in-laws’ house in Odisha’s Jajpur district following accusations that she was murdered.

The police said they arrested the husband of the 19-year-old deceased, Pramila Das, in connection with the incident, which took place at Dandasana village under Jenapur police station limits.

Pramila married Ranjan Kumar Das (24) of the same village two months ago. It is alleged that she was subjected to domestic violence since her marriage.

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The woman died on Friday and her body was allegedly buried by her in-laws’ family near the house without informing the deceased’s parental family or the police.

Following an anonymous tip-off on Sunday, Pramila’s father filed a complaint at the Jenapur police station, alleging that she might have been murdered and demanding a thorough investigation.

Acting on the complaint, the police reached the village and recovered the body, a police officer said.

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“We have sent the exhumed body for post-mortem and are waiting for a report to determine the cause of death. Besides, an investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances that led to the incident,” said Nirupama Jena, Inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Jenapur police station.

Initial reports suggest that a dispute had occurred between the couple shortly before her death, he said.

A local court remanded him to judicial custody after rejecting his bail plea.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 17th May 2026 10:13 pm IST

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