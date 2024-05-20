2 More surprise contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Mumbai: Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been officially announced, bringing back the adrenaline-pumping reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty. The new season promises more thrills, chills, and heart-stopping stunts. All the confirmed contestants made an appearance at a press conference that was held on Saturday.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants

Initially, 13 contestants were set to participate in the show. Here is the list of confirmed contestants:

Krishna Shroff

Asim Riaz

Sumona Chakravarti

Gashmeer Mahajani

Shilpa Shinde

Abhishek Kumar

Niyati Fatnani

Karan Veer Mehra

Aditi Sharma

Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia

Kedar Aashish Mehrotra

Shalin Bhanot

Samarth Jurel

However, the list has now come down to 12 contestants because Samarth Jurel had to exit the show due to a leg injury.

Possible New Contestants

Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia reportedly mentioned in an interview that there will be 14 contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. With 12 names confirmed, fans are eager to know who the remaining two contestants will be.

1. Mannara Chopra

2. Manisha Rani

3. Shoaib Ibrahim

Insiders suggest that Shoaib Ibrahim, Mannara Chopra, and Manisha Rani are potential candidates. It is speculated that Mannara Chopra has replaced Samarth Jurel, but there is no official confirmation yet.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.