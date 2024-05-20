2 More surprise contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia reportedly mentioned in an interview that there will be 14 contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants (Instagram)

Mumbai: Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been officially announced, bringing back the adrenaline-pumping reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty. The new season promises more thrills, chills, and heart-stopping stunts. All the confirmed contestants made an appearance at a press conference that was held on Saturday.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants

Initially, 13 contestants were set to participate in the show. Here is the list of confirmed contestants:

  • Krishna Shroff
  • Asim Riaz
  • Sumona Chakravarti
  • Gashmeer Mahajani
  • Shilpa Shinde
  • Abhishek Kumar
  • Niyati Fatnani
  • Karan Veer Mehra
  • Aditi Sharma
  • Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia
  • Kedar Aashish Mehrotra
  • Shalin Bhanot
  • Samarth Jurel

However, the list has now come down to 12 contestants because Samarth Jurel had to exit the show due to a leg injury.

Possible New Contestants

Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia reportedly mentioned in an interview that there will be 14 contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. With 12 names confirmed, fans are eager to know who the remaining two contestants will be.

1. Mannara Chopra

2. Manisha Rani

3. Shoaib Ibrahim

Insiders suggest that Shoaib Ibrahim, Mannara Chopra, and Manisha Rani are potential candidates. It is speculated that Mannara Chopra has replaced Samarth Jurel, but there is no official confirmation yet.

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th May 2024 2:17 pm IST

