Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 18th October 2022 7:31 am IST
2 non-locals from UP killed by terrorists in J&K's Shopian
Representational Image

Srinagar: Two non-local labourers were killed in a grenade attack allegedly by terrorists in Harmen area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, Police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both of whom are residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj.

“Terrorists lobbed hand grenade in Harmen, Shopian, in which two labourers from Uttar Pradesh namely Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Kannauj, got injured. They were shifted to hospital where they succumbed. Area cordoned off,” Police added.

Police parties have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the terrorists.

