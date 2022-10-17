Was pressured to quit AAP during CBI grilling, claims Sisodia

New Delhi: The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on Monday termed the excise policy case as “completely fake and fabricated”.

Addressing the media at his residence on Monday evening after nine hours of interrogation by the CBI at its headquarters here in connection with the case, Sisodia said, “During questioning, I understood that this is not a case about excise policy or corruption. The case is only aimed at making ‘Operation Lotus’ a success in Delhi.”

Sisodia also alleged that he was pressured to quit the Aam Aadmi Party and join the BJP at the agency headquarters.

“I was pressured to join the BJP. ‘These cases will go on like this… They will make you CM’, I was told,” Sisodia said, adding that the officials even suggested that in case of a switch, he would be offered the Chief Minister’s post.

The Deputy CM added, “I told them that I find joy when a rickshaw puller’s son joins the IIT. Today, I understood that the CBI is not investigating any scam… the case against me is just meant to make Operation Lotus a success here,” he said.

“The BJP keeps saying that there was a scam of Rs 10,000 crore, but no scam happened. Today I understood that the whole case is fake and fabricated,” he added.

Refuting Sisodia’s allegations, the CBI said in a statement, “Some sections of the media have aired a video in which, after leaving the CBI office, Manish Sisodia has stated on camera that during his questioning, he was threatened to leave his political party and similar such insinuations.

“The CBI strongly refutes these allegations and reiterates that the examination of Shri Sisodia was carried out in a professional and legal manner strictly as per the allegations against him in the FIR. The investigation of the case will continue as per law.”

The statement also said: “Manish Sisodia was today examined by CBI in connection with the ongoing investigation into Delhi excise policy case. He was examined strictly on the allegations in the FIR and the evidence collected so far during the course of investigation. His statement will be verified in due course and further action be taken as per the requirements of the investigation.”