2 Pakistani nationals who escaped from Jammu juvenile home held in Ludhiana

The local gangster who also escaped with them remained at large, and efforts are on to arrest him.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th February 2026 6:01 pm IST
Jammu juvenile home

Jammu: Two Pakistani nationals, who escaped from a juvenile home in a border village here, were arrested within 24 hours of the incident, officials said on Tuesday, February 17.

However, the local gangster who also escaped with them remained at large, and efforts are on to arrest him, they said.

Karajeet Singh alias Gugga, a resident of Dablehar in RS Pura, and Pakistan citizens Mohammad Suna-ullah and Ahsan Anwar allegedly attacked police personnel and fled from the juvenile home at around 5 pm on Monday, February 16. Two cops were injured in the incident.

The officials said the Pakistani nationals were tracked to a village in Punjab‘s Ludhiana by a police party and were subsequently arrested.

