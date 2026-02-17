Tarique Rahman sworn in as new Prime Minister of Bangladesh

Tarique Rahman signing official documents during his swearing-in as Bangladesh's new Prime Minister.
Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman takes oath as Prime Minister in a formal ceremony.

Dhaka: Tarique Rahman was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday, days after leading his party to a forceful victory in the crucial general elections.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to 60-year-old Rahman at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad instead of Bangabhaban, in a departure from a long-standing tradition.

Earlier in the day, Rahman was elected as leader of the parliamentary party by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party lawmakers.

Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has bagged 209 out of 297 seats, while right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats in the 13th Parliamentary elections. Deposed premier Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League was barred from contesting polls.

