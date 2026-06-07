2 pet dogs die in Delhi’s New Friends Colony fire; seven rescued

New Delhi: Two pet dogs died of suffocation while seven residents, including four children, were rescued after a fire broke out at a house in New Friends Colony here around 3:45 pm on Sunday, an official said.

The blaze erupted at house number C-600, trapping residents on the upper floors as thick smoke engulfed the building and blocked the central staircase, he said.

Police said two pet dogs were found unconscious from smoke inhalation.

“Emergency first aid and CPR were administered at the spot. However, one dog died of suffocation there, while the other was rushed to a nearby veterinary facility but succumbed,” they said.

VIDEO | Delhi: On fire incident at New Friends colony area, Station Officer Rajkumar from the Mathura Road Fire Station says, "We received a distress call regarding a fire at approximately 3:40 PM and arrived on the scene within five minutes. Upon arrival, we were informed that… pic.twitter.com/pKfFNq5rpv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 7, 2026

VIDEO | Delhi: Fire breaks out at the new Friends colony area. Fire services are on the spot to conduct relief and rescue operations. Further details awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/pwJLYzjPnc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 7, 2026

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a life-saving medical procedure used when a person’s heartbeat or breathing stops. It is also applied to animals.

A Delhi Fire official said they rescued two dogs, but couldn’t resuscitate them.

Police said after receiving a PCR call regarding the fire, local police teams and other rescue agencies, including the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), rushed to the spot in southeast Delhi.

“Teams found fire originating from the first floor of the building. The flames and thick smoke had rendered the main staircase unusable, leaving several occupants and two dogs stranded inside,” a senior police officer said.

Using specialised equipment and alternative access routes, seven residents, including two women, one man and four children, were rescued from the building, police said.

Clarifying reports of a child’s death, the officer stated that circulating reports about a child dying in the incident are incorrect. No human casualty has been reported, he said.

The DFS said a water bowser, a quick response vehicle and fire tenders were initially rushed to the location. Additional firefighting resources were subsequently deployed to bring the situation under control, it said.

Police said the exact cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, and investigations are underway.

The incident comes days after a devastating fire at a hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar claimed 21 lives and left several others injured.

Also Read 21 killed in Delhi hotel fire, several foreigners among dead

Following that incident, the Delhi Police arrested the hotel owner and a cook in connection with the case as investigators probed alleged violations of fire safety norms and other lapses.