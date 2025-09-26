2 Popular ex-contestants to enter Bigg Boss 19: Names, photos

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19’s most-awaited segment of the week, Weekend Ka Vaar, is finally here. The shoot with Salman Khan is scheduled for today, and fans are already buzzing with curiosity over which contestants will face his wrath this weekend and the issues he will address.

Fresh updates about the episode have now started pouring in.

Two senior contestants from previous seasons Gauahar Khan and Abhishek Malhan are set to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house. Yes, you heard it right! However, they will not be participating as contestants this time. Instead, both will be seen as special guests for an exciting segment during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Adding more entertainment to the episode, comedian Harsh Gujral will also be joining them. For the unversed, Gauahar Khan lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 7, while Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, became one of the most loved faces during Bigg Boss OTT 2 in 2023.

Expecting Gauahar Khan to BLAST on Amaal Mallik, Baseer Ali & Farrhana Bhatt in #WeekendKaVaar

What the makers & host couldn’t do, i hope Gauahar to deliver that…. #BiggBoss19 — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 26, 2025

That’s not all. The star cast of Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra will also be seen making a grand appearance in the Weekend episode.

With seniors stepping in and Bollywood stars joining the celebrations, this Weekend Ka Vaar promises a perfect mix of drama, fun, and surprises.