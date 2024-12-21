2 road accidents claim 7 lives in AP and Telangana

Hyderabad: Seven persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Saturday.

Four persons were killed and 10 others injured when a mini-van, in which they were travelling, rammed into a stationary truck on the national highway near Bullasamudram in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai district.

Four persons died on the spot while four others were critically injured. Police and emergency health service personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital at Madakasira.

Also Read Two Emiratis die after car accident in Saudi Arabia

Seven of the injured were shifted to Bangalore for treatment.

The deceased were residents of Gudibanda in Amrapuram mandal. They were returning home after darshan at Sri Venkateshwara Temple at Tirumala.

The mini-van was carrying 14 people belonging to the same family. The driver apparently failed to notice the truck which was parked roadside.

The deceased were identified as Ratnamma (68), Manoj (32), Prem Kumar (30) and Atarva (4).

According to police, the accident occurred around 5 a.m. Poor visibility due to fog is suspected to have led to the accident.

In another accident in Telangana’s Nalgonda district, three persons were killed when a DCM truck rammed into a roadside shop.

The incident occurred near Pedda Dargah on the outskirts of Devarakonda Town.

According to police, the DCM driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a sweet shop. Three persons sitting in the shop died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Khader, Haji and Nabeena. Police shifted the bodies to Government Hospital Devarakonda for autopsy.

The victims were residents of Yerravaram village in Suryapet district. The incident occurred when they were sitting near the dargah.

The police arrested the DCM driver. A police officer said they registered a case and took up an investigation.