Two Emiratis die after car accident in Saudi Arabia

The injured were transported via air ambulance to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City Hospital to continue their treatment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 21st December 2024 1:04 pm IST
Car accident
Representative Image by siasat.com

Two Emiratis were killed, and three others injured after being involved in a car accident while travelling in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the National Search and Rescue Center, conducted an air rescue mission to transport an injured individual.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia condemns attack in German Christmas market

With the support of Saudi authorities, the injured were transported via air ambulance to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in the UAE to continue their treatment, following initial medical care at King Khalid Hospital in Hail, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

In addition, the remains of the deceased were repatriated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

MoFA thanks Saudi authorities for their cooperation in supporting UAE Embassy in Riyadh, ensuring successful air medical evacuation, safe transport of injured citizens, and repatriation of deceased.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 21st December 2024 1:04 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button