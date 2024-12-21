Two Emiratis die after car accident in Saudi Arabia

Two Emiratis were killed, and three others injured after being involved in a car accident while travelling in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the National Search and Rescue Center, conducted an air rescue mission to transport an injured individual.

Also Read Saudi Arabia condemns attack in German Christmas market

With the support of Saudi authorities, the injured were transported via air ambulance to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in the UAE to continue their treatment, following initial medical care at King Khalid Hospital in Hail, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

In addition, the remains of the deceased were repatriated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

MoFA thanks Saudi authorities for their cooperation in supporting UAE Embassy in Riyadh, ensuring successful air medical evacuation, safe transport of injured citizens, and repatriation of deceased.