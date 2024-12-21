Saudi Arabia condemns attack in German Christmas market

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has strongly condemned the ramming attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, which resulted in the deaths of at least two people and injured more than 60.

In a statement on X, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry expressed “solidarity with the German people and the families of the victims”, and “affirmed its rejection of violence”.

“The Kingdom affirms its position in rejecting violence, and expresses its sympathy and sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Germany, wishing the injured a speedy recovery,” the ministry said.

#Statement | The Foreign Ministry expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation of the incident that took place in a market in the city of Magdeburg in the Federal Republic of Germany in which a car plowed into crowds, resulting in the death and injury of a number of… pic.twitter.com/Ozc85f0GpZ — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) December 21, 2024

On Friday, December 20, around 7 pm, a car deliberately crashed into the market, killing an adult and a toddler and seriously injuring at least 15 people. It happened while the market was packed with holiday shoppers.

Videos circulating on social media show the vehicle speeding through the crowd, causing havoc.

The driver of the car was arrested, German news agency DPA reported.

The suspect was identified as Taleb Abdul Jawad, a 50-year-old Saudi doctor who moved to Germany in 2006.

