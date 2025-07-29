Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is currently one of the most awaited shows among reality TV lovers. Hosted by Salman Khan, the new season is expected to kick off from August 30, though fans are still waiting for an official confirmation. The makers have already dropped the new logo and hinted at a political theme this time, something totally new and exciting.

Now, here’s a spicy update that’s sure to leave fans buzzing!

Elvish and Munawar in Bigg Boss 19?

Yes, you read that right!

According to sources close to the show, two fan-favourite winners Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui are all set to make an appearance in the upcoming season. The duo will reportedly join Salman Khan on stage during the premiere episode. Imagine the energy when these two charmers share the spotlight once again!

Munawar Faruqui and Elvish Yadan (Image Source: X)

For those who don’t know, Elvish won Bigg Boss OTT 2, while Munawar took home the trophy in Bigg Boss 17. Both have a massive fan base, and their appearance is definitely going to spice things up right from Day 1.

Whether it’s just a grand entry on the premiere night or something more exciting like special segments, tasks, or even a brief stay as seniors inside the house, only time will tell.

Are you excited to see Elvish and Munawar together on the Bigg Boss 19 stage?