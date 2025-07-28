Mumbai: The countdown has officially begun! Only a few weeks remain before the highly-anticipated premiere of Bigg Boss 19. If reports are anything to go by, the Salman Khan-hosted reality show is all set to kick off on August 30, with shooting expected to begin from August 27.

Ahead of its grand premiere, several exciting updates about the show are surfacing online from the list of probable contestants to the unique theme and format changes.

Digital First, TV Later!

In a major shift from tradition, Bigg Boss 19 will now premiere first on JioHotstar, with episodes dropping 90 minutes before their telecast on Colors TV. This marks the first time in the show’s history that it will launch as a digital-first property.

Bigg Boss 19 Theme and Eye-Catching Logo

This season, the makers are going bold with a political theme, promising real-life inspired drama, power-packed tasks, and unpredictable twists. The makers also recently unveiled its official logo and first promo.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants names

While the final list is still under wraps, reports suggest that 45 celebrities have been approached so far. Names doing the rounds include Rati Pandey, Hunar Hali, content creator Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, Dhanashree Verma, Sreeram Chandra, Bhavika Sharma, Priya Reddy aka Kirak Khala, among others. Interestingly, a UAE-based robot named Habubu is also speculated to be part of the show!

Are you excited for Bigg Boss 19? Let us know in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.