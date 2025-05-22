2 separate trespassing incidents at Salman Khan’s building in Mumbai; two held

Mumbai: Police have arrested a man and a woman for allegedly separately trespassing on actor Salman Khan’s building in Mumbai’s Bandra area over the past two days, an official said on Thursday.

Two FIRs have been registered in connection with the incidents that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, said the official from Bandra police station.

The official said a man, identified as Jitendra Kumar Singh (23), on Tuesday allegedly entered Galaxy Apartments in Bandra (West), where the Bollywood actor lives.

Singh was first seen roaming around Khan’s house in the morning. A policeman deployed there for the actor’s security asked him to leave. In a fit of rage, Singh, who hails from Chhattisgarh, smashed his mobile phone on the ground, the official said.

“That evening, Singh entered Galaxy Apartments in a car belonging to a person living in the same building. However, he was stopped by the police again. This time, they handed him over to the Bandra police,” the official said.

During interrogation, Singh told the police he wanted to meet the actor. Singh claimed that he tried to sneak in as the police were not allowing him to enter the building, the official said.

It was immediately not clear how Singh got into the car of the resident of Galaxy Apartments.

In another such incident, a woman entered the building on Wednesday and even managed to reach up to Khan’s flat, the official said.

Both Singh and the woman have been arrested. Cases of trespassing have been registered against them, the official added.