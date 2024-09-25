Karnataka: 2 students drown while swimminmg in lake

Udupi: Two school students lost their lives while swimming in a lake in Yedthare village of this district, police said on Wednesday, September 25.

The victims were said to be residents of the area.

According to police, the incident occurred shortly after the boys had completed their school exams on Tuesday. Eager for a break, they left home to swim in the nearby lake, a popular spot among the local youth.

However, their recreational outing took a tragic turn. Both were students of Byndoor Government High School.

The police and fire brigade immediately launched a search operation on Tuesday night and retrieved the bodies.

