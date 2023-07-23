2 TOP contestants removed from Bigg Boss OTT 2

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 continues to captivate audiences with its riveting drama and fierce competition. With a large fan base and heated debates, the show has become a fan favourite among viewers. This week’s shocking elimination and the latest update on the nominated contestants are covered in this article. Let’s get into the specifics of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 so far.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Bottom 3 contestants

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2’s house has been buzzing with excitement as contestants compete to survive each week’s nominations. In the most recent round, three contestants received fewer votes than others, putting them at risk of elimination. The unlucky participants were

Jad Hadid

Falaq Naaz

Aashika Bhatia

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Double Elimination

In a shocking elimination, Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz have been shown the exit door. Their eviction will be showcased in tonight’s episode.

Nominated Contestants

Aashika Bhatia

Avinash Sachdev

Elvish Sachdev

Falaq Naaz

Jiya Shankar

Jad Hadid

The Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house is filled with intense rivalries, friendships, and emotional roller coasters as contestants compete to prove their worth and win the coveted title. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2’s exciting twists and turns continue to captivate viewers. Stay tuned for more information on the show’s most recent developments.

