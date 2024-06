Hyderabad: Two coaches of a train parked at Alugadda Bavi tracks near Secunderabad railway station caught fire on Thursday, June 20.

The spare coaches were parked on the tracks when smoke started coming out from the bogies.

Two coaches of a train parked at Alugadda Bavi tracks near Secunderabad railway station caught fire on Thursday, June 20. pic.twitter.com/EGBn4l9xWS — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 20, 2024

The fire soon started and spread to both coaches.

On noticing it the fire personnel of the Secunderabad fire station and railway authorities reached the spot and doused the flames.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained.