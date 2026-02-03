2 women nabbed for drug peddling in Hyderabad, 1.12 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths on Monday, February 2, arrested two women in Hyderabad’s Nampally for allegedly peddling ganja and seized 1.12 kg of the drug from them.

Upon information, a special team caught the women, identified as Basanthi and Kambla Pramila, near the Government Area Hospital in Nampally, along with the cannabis.

The women were allegedly buying the ganja from a man named Mohammed Sohail and selling it to the local customers in small quantities.

A case has been registered against Basanthi, Kambla and Sohail. Efforts are underway to nab Sohail, who is currently absconding, the police said.