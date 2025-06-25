2-yr-old Iranian child violently slammed to floor at Moscow airport; attacker held

The child suffered serious skull injuries and is said to be in coma.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 25th June 2025 10:07 pm IST
Screengrab of a man violently throwing a two-year-old Iranian child at Moscow airport
In a shocking and disturbing incident, a two-year-old Iranian child was violently slammed to the floor by a man while the toddler was waiting for his mother at Moscow airport.

A video of the incident has gone viral, shocking the internet. The man, wearing a white T-shirt, walks to the child, who is standing next to a trolley. The adult makes sure no one is seeing them. He lifts the child aggressively and throws him to the ground.

The Iranian Embassy has identified the attacker as 31-year-old Vladimir Vitkov from Belarus. He has been taken into custody

“A traveller at the Moscow airport confronted an Iranian child, whose family left due to the Israeli aggression and was brutally assaulted. The child is in a coma and has serious injuries,” posted the Iranian Embassy.

The child’s family had fled to Moscow to escape the bombing in Iran. Upon knowing, his worried pregnant mother, who was collecting his pushchair rushed to her wounded child.


