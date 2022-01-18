20-days-old baby abandoned at Secundrabad Railway Station

Hyderabad: A 20-day old baby was found abandoned at the Secunderabad Railway Station on platform number 2, Monday. The railway police suspect that the parents of the infant might have left the baby there. Officials are investigating to identify her parents.

According to the report by Hans India, the child was found on the platform around 5 pm in the evening by the passengers who heard the baby crying. After medical examination, the government railway police were alerted and shifted the baby to Shishu Vihar in Ameerpet.

The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway. The officials examined the CCTV footage, where a couple was found abandoning the baby on the platform. The officials are also verifying birth records at hospitals and nursing homes, nearby, to identify her parents.

In another incident at Vellore, Tamil Nadu, a newborn baby aged two or three, was found in a garbage dump by the locals who alerted the police immediately. The girl was immediately shifted to Vellore Government Hospital for medical examination.