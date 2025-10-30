20 held for cybercrime in Hyderabad in a week

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police detected 10 cybercrime cases in a week from October 22-28. 20 people from various states were arrested.

As many as 14 accused were linked to online trading fraud. The cybercrime unit of the Cyberabad police seized 24 mobile phones and 19 SIM cards from the accused.

As part of the crackdown on cybercrime, the police busted a ticket booking and wallet fraud worth Rs 3 crore.

Five arrested for defrauding travel company

Five accused were arrested in connection with the fraud, which cost a reputed travel company Rs 3,00,91,683. The complainant reported that between May and July 2025, fraudulent activities were identified in the company’s online ticket booking and digital wallet platform.

The company observed a mismatch between the number of tickets booked and the actual revenue received. An internal audit revealed that certain registered users and internal agents had exploited a technical glitch in the digital wallet refund system.

The accused identified as Chennupati Sivannarayana, Kadali Narayana Swamy, Anugula Rajkumar, Jadda Brahmaiah and Paricherla Verma.

Modus operandi

The accused recharged their online wallet, booked tickets, and cancelled them immediately. Due to a software error, the system credited both the refund and the original wallet amount, effectively doubling the balance.

They repeated this process several times and used the inflated wallet balance to make further bookings for customers, collecting money directly into their personal bank accounts.