According to Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marri, the injured were moved to the Kohlu District Headquarters Hospital.

20 injured in Balochistan market blast
Quetta: At least 20 people were injured in an explosion in the main market of Balochistans Kohlu district on Friday, an official in the Pakistani province confirmed.

“Twelve people are in critical condition,” he told Dawn news.

Marri said that a medical emergency has been imposed at the hospital and medical aid is being provided to the injured people.

“If the condition of the injured worsens, they will be shifted to Multan for medical aid,” he added.

Meanwhile, police and other law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area.

Authorities are trying to ascertain the cause of the blast.

