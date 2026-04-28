20 surrendered Maoists appinted as ‘Giri Darshaks’ to guide tourists

Hyderabad: Twenty former Maoists from Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mulugu districts were given appointment letters to work as ‘Giri Darshaks’ (tourist guides) at various tourism hotspots, which were formerly Maoist hotbeds.

The twenty Giri Darshaks have received month-long training in tourism and soft skills, and they will be deputed to the forest, endowment, and tourism departments for their services.

Malkajgiri Police Commissioner B. Sumathi announced at an official event that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stones and unveiled plaques for the construction of the Bharat Future City Police Commissionerate building and the Gachibowli Traffic Police Station building on Tuesday, April 28. He also inaugurated the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate building, the OCTOPUS administrative block, and Qutbullapur DCP office building on the occasion.

Tourism hotspots include Parnashala, Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary, Laknavaram Lake, Karreguttalu Hills, and Thousand Pillar Temple, among others.

Commissioner Sumathi said they were being encouraged through a convergent effort of various departments, and that soon these Giri Darshaks will become trainers of trainers, who will teach others like them in four more districts in Telangana bordering Maharashtra.

She said they will be paid Rs 10,000 per month as an honorarium and will be given uniforms.

“Around 99 per cent of them have been extended financial relief in the form of payment of the reward to them, and 68 were yet to receive the support. Atleast 53 per cent of the surrendered Maoists have been sanctioned Indiramma houses,” Commissioner Sumathi said.

Revanth Reddy appeals to Ganapathi to join mainstream and serve

Revanth Reddy urged former top Maoist leader Muppala Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapathi to join the mainstream society and work on the people’s issues.

“We know that you are not well. The government will take the responsibility for your health and safety,” he appealed.

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Farmers should give their lands for Future City: Revanth Reddy

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that all agreements with companies investing in the Future City will be in the integrated offices, which will be constructed and inaugurated by June 2, 2026.

He advised the farmers losing their lands in the Future City land acquisition to accept the compensation. “Relief from courts may give temporary relief, but ultimately, it will be resolved, and lands will be acquired,” he said.

“People are saying that an acre of land, which was Rs 3 crore a few years ago, now costs Rs 6 crore near Future City,” he said.

Talking about the comments being made by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders that the person dreaming of building the Future City has no future, Revanth Reddy said, “Their cries and screams will be music to my ears.”