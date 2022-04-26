20-year-old Palestinian killed by Israeli forces during a raid

A young Palestinian man was killed in the wee hours of Tuesday by Israeli forces on the Aqabet Jaber refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho. A predawn raid was conducted by Israeli forces and two Palestinians were arrested.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the deceased was identified as 20-year-old Ahmad Ibrahim Owaidat. He was shot in the head. Ahmad was treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Ramallal hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

In response to the raid and the killing, the Fatah movement in Jericho and the Jordan Valley announced a general strike on Tuesday.

There has been a rise in the killing of Palestinians this year. At least 46 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces from the West Bank. Last week two Palestinians; 21-year-old Lutfi al-Labadi and 18-year-old Hanan Khdour -were killed by Israeli forces in the Jenin area.

Last week, the Jewish festival of Passover and Ramadan overlapped leading to a frequent confrontation with Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Many were injured and arrested.