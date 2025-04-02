20-year-old rapes minor girl in Hyderabad, gets rigorous imprisonment

Hyderabad: In a significant verdict, a fast-track court in LB Nagar has sentenced a 20-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Hyderabad.
The incident occurred in Chaitanyapuri in 2023.
Details of the case
The convict who is identified as K. Mahesh alias Bunny is a native of **Suryapet district. He was a laborer in Chaitanyapuri.
Taking advantage of the absence of the victim’s parents, he allegedly confined and sexually assaulted the minor girl in her own home.
Following a complaint by the victim’s family, the Chaitanyapuri police registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested Mahesh.
Following the investigation, a strong chargesheet was submitted. Later, a speedy trial was conducted in the fast-track court.
Compensation to minor girl in Hyderabad
After examining the evidence, the court sentenced Mahesh to 20 years in prison. Additionally, the court has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict.
The court also ordered a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim for rehabilitation and support.