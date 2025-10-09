20 years of RTI Act: Telangana awards top performing districts

Districts of Jangaon and Karimnagar were awarded for their swift disposal of RTI applications.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 9th October 2025 10:18 pm IST
Telangana Governor Vishnu Dev Varma awards Karimnagar Collector Pamela Sathpathy for swift disposal of RTI pleas
Telangana Governor Vishnu Dev Varma awards Karimnagar Collector Pamela Sathpathy for swift disposal of RTI pleas

Hyderabad: To mark 20 years of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the Telangana Information Commission held a celebration at Ravindra Bharathi and presented the best-performing districts with awards on Thursday, October 9.

Jangaon Collector Rizwan Basha Sheikh and Collector Pamela Sathpathy of Karimnagar were presented the awards by Governor Vishnu Dev Varma for swift disposal of RTI applications and maintaining transparency in administration.

Speaking at the event, Chief Information Commissioner, Dr G Chandrashekar Reddy, stated that after the appointment of new Commissioners in 2025, case disposal rates had improved significantly, with most appeals resolved within a month.

Memory Khan Seminar

The event was attended by Telangana Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, Special Chief Secretary of Home Department, CV Anand, and other dignitaries.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 9th October 2025 10:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button