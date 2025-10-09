20 years of RTI Act: Telangana awards top performing districts

Hyderabad: To mark 20 years of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the Telangana Information Commission held a celebration at Ravindra Bharathi and presented the best-performing districts with awards on Thursday, October 9.

Jangaon Collector Rizwan Basha Sheikh and Collector Pamela Sathpathy of Karimnagar were presented the awards by Governor Vishnu Dev Varma for swift disposal of RTI applications and maintaining transparency in administration.

Speaking at the event, Chief Information Commissioner, Dr G Chandrashekar Reddy, stated that after the appointment of new Commissioners in 2025, case disposal rates had improved significantly, with most appeals resolved within a month.

The event was attended by Telangana Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, Special Chief Secretary of Home Department, CV Anand, and other dignitaries.