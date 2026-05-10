20-yr-old ends life in Telangana after parents deny phone

The youngster was upset as his parents asked him to wait for sometime before purchasing the new phone.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th May 2026 10:27 am IST|   Updated: 10th May 2026 10:35 am IST
Representational image
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old youngster died by suicide in Mahabubabad on Friday, May 8, after his parents allegedly refuse to buy him a mobile phone.

The deceased was identified as K Sai Kumar, a native of Thorur mandal. According to the police, he had damaged his phone and demanded a new one. Kumar, allegedly in an inebriated condition, argued with his parents over the issue.

Upset over being asked to wait

The man was upset as his parents asked him to wait for some time before purchasing the new phone. Kumar took the extreme step and hung himself in his room, while his parents were away.

Subhan Bakery

After being alerted, the police arrived at the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital for postmortem.

A case of suspicious death was registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th May 2026 10:27 am IST|   Updated: 10th May 2026 10:35 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button