20-yr-old, teenager die in road accident in Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident in Secunderabad claimed the lives of two young individuals on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as 20-year-old Yerra Harshith and 18-year-old G. Devi Pranay.

Details of deceased

Yerra Harshith was a resident of BJR Nagar, Bansilalpet, Secunderabad. He had recently completed his intermediate education and was employed at a private pest control office.

His father Y. Kanaka Madav works in housekeeping while his mother Vijayalaxmi is a homemaker.

G. Devi Pranay also worked at a private pest control service and resided at Chacha Nehru Nagar, Bansilalpet, Secunderabad. His father G. Yedukondalu is a daily laborer and his mother Vijayalaxmi is employed as housekeeping staff at KIMS Hospital.

Cause of road accident in Secunderabad yet to be determined

The accident occurred while both were traveling together in Secunderabad’s Mahankali area. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

The untimely demise of the young individuals is a heart-wrenching loss for their families and friends.