200 huts demolished in anti-encroachment drive in Hanamkonda

30 protestors were detained by the police on Friday

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Demolition of huts in Hanamkonda during anti-encroachment drive with excavators and debris.
A JCB at work during the demolition drive in Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: At least 200 huts were demolished in Hanamkonda on Saturday, June 20, in a demolition drive held in survey number 174 in Gundla Singaram.

According to reports, the demolition drive began at 5 am. On Friday, June 19, residents of the area held a protest at the Collector’s office against the demolition drive, after which the Kakatiya University police detained 30 protestors.

Videos shared on social media showed people in distress due to the anti-encroachment drive. A JCB was used to demolish the makeshift huts.

Subhan Bakery

Further details regarding the drive are awaited.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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