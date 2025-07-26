2,000 teachers to be promoted in Telangana government schools

Hyderabad: The state government has decided to promote 2,000 school assistants and secondary grade teachers working in the government schools in Telangana, the schedule of which, is expected to be out in the coming days.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has reportedly signed the documents pertaining to these promotions on Saturday evening, July 26.

Taking into consideration the number of vacant positions as on June 30, the recruitment exercise has been initiated. Due to many government schools not having a regular head master or a head mistress, the state government has decided to speed-up the hiring process.

As per reports, due to posts left vacant in multi-zones and after 750 posts being vacant due to retirement of employees, there are gazetted posts vacant to be filled for the headmasters and headmistresses.

These positions will be filled with school assistants by promoting them as head masters and head mistresses.

Once these posts are filled, the vacant positions in school assistants will be filled with secondary grade teachers.

In addition to these posts, there are 800 physical education teachers and language pandits who were selected through the 2022 District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment, who have been awaiting promotion as school assistants. These teachers may also be promoted, as per reports,.