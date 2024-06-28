Telangana govt promotes over 18,000 teachers after two decades

Teacher promotions and transfers process, which began on June 8, has now been completed, with the exception of SGT transfers.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th June 2024 2:59 pm IST
Over 81k teachers applied for transfers in Telangana govt schools
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: After nearly two decades of waiting, more than 18,942 government teachers in Telangana have finally received promotions. Among them, 17,072 secondary grade teachers (SGTs) have been promoted to school assistants, while 1,870 school assistants have been elevated to headmasters.

The teacher promotions and transfers process, which began on June 8, has now been completed, with the exception of SGT transfers. The Telangana government announced that teachers within three years of retirement would be exempt from mandatory transfers. Additionally, the posts of Pandit and Physical Education Teacher (PET) have been upgraded.

The School Education Department resumed the promotion process after it had been halted by previous court cases. The current administration, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, decided to proceed with promotions irrespective of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET). To avoid further complications during ongoing court cases, department officials swiftly completed the transfer and promotion process.

MS Education Academy

In light of the vacancies created by these promotions and transfers, the Telangana government has announced a call for the District Selection Committee (DSC) to fill the positions.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th June 2024 2:59 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button