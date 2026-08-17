201 motorists booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: As many as 201 motorists were booked for drunk driving in the Cyberabad Commissionerate during a special drive on August 14 and 15.

Among the offenders, 174 were two-wheeler riders, 17 were four-wheeler drivers, nine were three-wheeler drivers, and one was a heavy vehicle driver.

Of those booked, 170 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 36 to 200, 16 recorded a BAC of 201 to 300, and 15 had a BAC ranging from 301 to 550.

Also Read 271 booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend

Police warned that anyone causing a fatal accident while driving under the influence of alcohol will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and could face up to 10 years in prison.

From August 10 to 15, Cyberabad traffic police booked 276 motorists for drunk driving. Of these, fines were imposed on 264 offenders, while nine paid fines and were ordered to perform community service. Three others paid fines and served a jail term.