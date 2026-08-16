271 booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 271 people were booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad during a special drive on August 14 and 15.

Among the offenders, 228 were two-wheeler riders, 23 were four-wheeler or heavy vehicle drivers, and 20 were three-wheeler riders.

As many as 103 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) ranging from 51 to 100; 68 recorded a BAC of 101-150; 55 had a BAC of 30-50; 29 had a BAC of 151-200; seven had a BAC of 251-300; five recorded a BAC of 201-250; and four recorded a BAC above 300.

Also Read 732 booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend

Police have warned that anyone causing a fatal accident in an inebriated state will be booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and might face a jail term of 10 years.