271 booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend

As many as 103 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) ranging from 51 to 100.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
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Hyderabad: As many as 271 people were booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad during a special drive on August 14 and 15.

Among the offenders, 228 were two-wheeler riders, 23 were four-wheeler or heavy vehicle drivers, and 20 were three-wheeler riders.

As many as 103 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) ranging from 51 to 100; 68 recorded a BAC of 101-150; 55 had a BAC of 30-50; 29 had a BAC of 151-200; seven had a BAC of 251-300; five recorded a BAC of 201-250; and four recorded a BAC above 300.

Subhan Bakery

Police have warned that anyone causing a fatal accident in an inebriated state will be booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and might face a jail term of 10 years.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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