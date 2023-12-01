2018 vs 2023 Assembly elections: Voter turnout slips in Telangana

Hyderabad: With 70.60 percent of residents casting votes, Telangana’s voter turnout was lower than the 73.74 percent recorded in the 2018 elections.

However, the voter turnout was 69 percent in the 2014 elections in Telangana.

Jangaon topped the list in the number of voters across 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana with 83.3% turning up at voting centers. On the other hand, the Yakutpura constituency in the Hyderbad district accounted for the lowest voter turnout at 27.87 percent.

Other constituencies with relatively higher voter turnout include Narsampet (83 per cent), Dubbak (82.75 per cent), Nakrekal (82.34 per cent), Medak (81.72 per cent), Palakurthi (81.23 per cent), Bhongir (81.04 per cent).

The highest voter turnout among the 15 constituencies of Hyderabad were from Secunderabad Cantonment (47.14 per cent), Goshamahal (45.79 per cent), Khairatabad (45.5 per cent) and Sanathnagar (45.1 per cent).

Turnout progression on polling day

As per the data released by the Telangana chief electoral officer (CEO) the voting percentage in the morning on polling day, November 30 stood at 7.78 percent.

However, the turnout improved as the day progressed and reached 36.68 percent at 3 pm. Until 5 pm, the poll percentage staggered to 70.60 percent.

Then vs now

During the 2018 Assembly elections, the polling percentage was 73.74 percent while it was 69 percent in 2014.

In 2018, the highest poll percentage was from Palair (92.1 percent) and Madhira (92 percent) followed by Alair (91.5 percent).

This year, the top three voters’ turnout in Telangana was from Jangaon, Narsampet and Dubbak.

In 2018, the lowest polling percentage was from Malakpet (42.4 percent) followed by Yakutpura (42.5 percent) and Nampally (45.5 percent), all from Hyderabad.

Interestingly, nothing much has changed even this time, except a further fall in polling percentage from those constituencies.

Repeating history, the lowest voter turnout even this election is from Yakutpura, Nampally, Charminar, Malakpet, Bahadurpura and Chandrayangutta.

As per the figures released by the election authorities, a total of 3,26,02,799 voters will exercise their franchise. Of the registered voters, 1,62,98,418 are men and 1,63,01,705 are women. As many as 2,676 transgender persons are registered. The first-time voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years are 9,99,667.

Tough battle

All eyes are on the counting day as this is the toughest election battle since the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) seized power in Telangana after bifurcation in 2014.

Most Exit Poll results for the Telangana have predicted a setback for BRS and an advantage for the Congress. Some have even predicted a neck-and-neck fight between Congress and the ruling BRS in Telangana.

However, it should be noted that the exit poll data for the Telangana polls are only predictions and may change when the votes are counted on December 3.