Telangana exit poll results 2023 released

Hyderabad: As the Telangana assembly elections come to an end at 5 pm today, many exit poll results indicating the outcome of the polling started becoming public.
According to most of the exit polls, Congress is expected to form the next government. However, surveys are also hinting at the possibility of a hung assembly in the state.
In Telangana where there are 119 MLAs, the magic number is 60.
Exit poll results in Telangana
The various exit poll results are as follows.
|Survey
|Congress
|BRS
|BJP
|Others (*)
|Aaraa
|58-67
|41-49
|5-7
|7-9
|Polstrat
|49-59
|48-58
|5-10
|6-8
|Times Now
|37
|66
|7
|9
|News24-Today’s Chanakya
|71(±)9
|33(±)9
|7(±)5
|8(±)3
*- Others includes AIMIM.
|Survey
|Congress
|BRS
|BJP
|AIMIM
|Others
|Jan Ki Baat
|48-64
|40-55
|7-13
|4-7
|0
|Chanakya Strategies
|67-78
|22-31
|6-9
|6-7
|0
|10tv
|38
|68
|5
|7
|0
|CNN
|56
|48
|10
|5
|0
|IndiaTV-CNX
|31-47
|63-79
|2-4
|5-7
|0
|Matrize
|58-68
|46-56
|4-9
|5-7
|0
|P-MARQ
|58-71
|37-51
|2-6
|6-8
|0
The results of the Telangana assembly elections are scheduled to be released on December 3.
What are exit polls?
An exit poll is a survey conducted immediately after people have voted for their respective candidates. The tool helps assess the support for political parties and their candidates.
Apart from Telangana, exit polls for other states—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram—are also declared.
As exit polls are just indications, they cannot be believed blindly.
It is only the Telangana assembly poll results that will clarify who is going to form the government in the state.
(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated as more exit poll results are declared)