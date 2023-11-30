Telangana exit poll results 2023 released

Results of Telangana assembly elections are scheduled to be released on December 3.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th November 2023 7:32 pm IST

Hyderabad: As the Telangana assembly elections come to an end at 5 pm today, many exit poll results indicating the outcome of the polling started becoming public.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to most of the exit polls, Congress is expected to form the next government. However, surveys are also hinting at the possibility of a hung assembly in the state.

In Telangana where there are 119 MLAs, the magic number is 60.

MS Education Academy

Exit poll results in Telangana

The various exit poll results are as follows.

SurveyCongressBRSBJPOthers (*)
Aaraa58-6741-495-77-9
Polstrat49-5948-585-106-8
Times Now376679
News24-Today’s Chanakya71(±)933(±)97(±)58(±)3

*- Others includes AIMIM.

SurveyCongressBRSBJPAIMIMOthers
Jan Ki Baat48-6440-557-134-70
Chanakya Strategies67-7822-316-96-70
10tv3868570
CNN56481050
IndiaTV-CNX31-4763-792-45-70
Matrize58-6846-564-95-70
P-MARQ58-7137-512-66-80

The results of the Telangana assembly elections are scheduled to be released on December 3.

Also Read
LIVE: Voter turnout in Telangana

What are exit polls?

An exit poll is a survey conducted immediately after people have voted for their respective candidates. The tool helps assess the support for political parties and their candidates.

Apart from Telangana, exit polls for other states—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram—are also declared.

As exit polls are just indications, they cannot be believed blindly.

It is only the Telangana assembly poll results that will clarify who is going to form the government in the state.

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated as more exit poll results are declared)

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th November 2023 7:32 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button