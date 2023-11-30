Telangana Assembly polls: Know voter turnout in the state

Hyderabad: Telangana, which recorded a 73.7 percent voter turnout in the 2018 assembly polls, is expected to witness an increase in polling percentage in the ongoing elections today.

As of 11 am, the state has recorded a voter turnout of 20.64 percent. Till 9 am, it was 8.52 percent.

Highest, lowest voter turnouts in Telangana elections 2018

In the Telangana Assembly elections of 2018, the constituencies with the highest voter turnout were Palair (92.1 percent), Madhira (92 percent), and Alair (91.5 percent).

Conversely, the top three constituencies with lower voter turnout were Malakpet (42.4 percent), Yakutpura (42.5 percent), and Nampally (45.5 percent), all from Hyderabad.

Polling underway in Telangana

Polling is currently underway with tight security across Telangana to elect a new state legislative Assembly.

The Election Commission of India has made elaborate arrangements for polling at 35,655 polling stations spread across 33 districts.

More than 1.85 lakh polling personnel have been deployed, with 22,000 micro observers monitoring the polling process. Authorities have arranged webcasting at 27,094 polling stations across the state.

A total of 2,290 candidates, including 221 women and one transgender, are in the fray.