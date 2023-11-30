Know queue status, waiting time at polling stations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In the last Assembly elections, Hyderabad recorded a low voter turnout, partly due to queues and waiting time at polling stations in the city. To address this, a status tracker has been launched to show real-time waiting times.

The previous assembly elections in Telangana saw a voter turnout of merely 40-50 percent. The top three constituencies with the lowest voter turnout were Malakpet (42.4 percent), Yakutpura (42.5 percent), and Nampally (45.5 percent).

Queue status, waiting time at polling stations in Hyderabad

To check the queue status and waiting time at polling stations in Hyderabad, individuals can follow these steps:

Visit the website (click here). Select the constituency and polling station from the dropdown. Click on search to get the polling station location, queue status, and waiting time.

How to find polling booths in Hyderabad

To find polling booths in Hyderabad, voters can follow these steps:

Visit the official website of the “National Voters’ Services Portal” (click here). Fill in details such as name, father’s name, age, gender, state, district, and assembly constituency. The search for polling stations for the Telangana elections concludes with details displayed on the screen after clicking the ‘Search’ button. These details include not only the polling station address but also the part serial number.

After finding the queue status and waiting time at polling booths in Hyderabad, voters can also book free Rapido rides today. To avail of the free Rapido ride on Telangana election day, voters need to enter the one-time code ‘VOTENOW’ on the Rapido app.

Polling in Hyderabad is currently underway and will continue until 6 pm today.