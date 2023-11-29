List of valid documents for voting in Telangana elections 2023

Hyderabad: As Telangana prepares for assembly elections tomorrow, it is crucial for people to be aware of the list of valid documents for voting. Voters must present either their Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC) or any of the other 12 documents at polling stations.

Though e-EPIC and Voter Information Slips can only be used as guidance, they cannot be presented as identity proof at the polling station.

Valid documents for voting in Telangana elections

Documents required for casting votes during Telangana polls include any one of the 13 listed documents.

EPIC Aadhaar card MNREGA job card Passbook issued by bank or post office with photograph Health insurance smart card Driving license Pan card Smart card Passport Pension document with photo Service identity card Official identity card Unique Disability ID (UID)

Apart from it, cell phones and electronic gadgets will not be permitted at the polling station.

Mandatory holiday for Telangana Assembly polls

Yesterday, the Election Commission declared a mandatory holiday for all companies in Telangana on November 30. This decision aims to address past complaints that claimed that private establishments, including IT companies, have not granted a holiday during previous Telangana Assembly polls in 2018 and Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

The Election Commission has directed the Commissioner of Labour, Telangana State, to take action against organizations that fail to grant a holiday on November 30.

Telangana is all set for polling tomorrow, and the vote counting is scheduled for December 3. In view of it, Section 144 of CrPC, prohibiting the assembly of four or more people in Hyderabad, will be in effect until 5 pm on December 1.