Telangana elections: Voter turnout in Hyderabad constituencies

Polling is underway with tight security across Telangana.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th November 2023 11:43 am IST
Voter turnout in Hyderabad
Polling underway in Hyderabad [Photo: Twitter]

Hyderabad: Hyderabad constituencies that recorded a low voter turnout in the 2018 assembly polls have witnessed various attempts from several quarters to increase the polling percentage today.

As of 11 am, an average voter turnout of 12.39 percent has been recorded in the city constituencies, with the highest polling at 20.15 percent in Karwan and the lowest turnout at 5.28 percent in Yakutpura.

Till 9 am, the average voter turnout was 4.97 percent, with the highest polling at 15.15 percent in Karwan and the lowest turnout at 0.53 percent in Yakutpura.

Voter turnout in Hyderabad constituencies

Here is the list of voter turnout in the assembly constituencies in the city till 9 am.

Assembly constituenciesVoter turnout (%)
Amberpet14.83
Bahadurpura11.26
Chandrayanagutta8.50
Charminar9.94
Goshamahal13.64
Jubilee Hills14.32
Karwan20.15
Khairatabad15.10
Malakpet11.24
Musheerabad10.54
Nampally5.42
Sanathnagar16.08
Secunderabad15.73
Secunderabad Contonment15.70
Yakatpura5.28
Voter turnout till 11 am (Source: ECI)
Top three constituencies with lower turnout in 2018 Assembly Polls

The top three constituencies with lower voter turnout in the 2018 assembly polls were Malakpet (42.4 percent), Yakutpura (42.5 percent), and Nampally (45.5 percent).

Since all three constituencies were from Hyderabad, various attempts have been made to increase voter turnout, including a status tracker to show real-time waiting times and Rapido providing free rides to polling stations.

Currently, polling is underway with tight security across Telangana, and there is hope that the voter turnout will increase.

