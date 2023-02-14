2020 Delhi riots: HC issues notice on former councillor Tahir Hussain’s application

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice on an application by former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain for early hearing of a plea seeking stay on one of the two FIRs registered against him in the same case relating to the 2020 Delhi riots.

A single-judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said that the court will not pass any order in the matter before hearing the Public Prosecutor.

The application, filed through advocate Tara Narula, stated that the matter will become “infructuous” if it’s not heard.

Justice Sharma listed the matter to continue on March 3.

The court had earlier deferred hearing on Hussain’s bail pleas filed in five FIRs registered against him in connection with the 2020 riots.

Counsel for Hussain had informed the court that his client’s matter has been pending for last three years and everyone except him is on bail.

On December 21, Hussain’s counsel, senior advocate Salman Khurshid had argued in court that all the co-accused including the man who had been alleged of firing are on bail except him in the same case. Moreover, he contended that nobody saw Hussain using any firearms.

Khurshid had said: “The charge sheet itself states that Hussain was constantly trying to contact police when rioting was going on and I’ll demonstrate that as well.”

On December 13, Khurshid had argued that the FIR follow the same copy-paste pattern as of all five FIRs registered against him in Dayalpur Police Station for the Delhi riots case. Be it witnesses or evidence, statements are the same, he said.

Khurshid had also objected to the issue of larger conspiracy in Delhi riots being raised against Hussain.

He had argued: “What is a larger conspiracy or baby conspiracy? I will be held responsible only for what I have done.”

He had contended that just because Hussain is the resident of that area, he was alleged of instigating people.