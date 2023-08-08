2020 Delhi riots: SC to hear Umar Khalid’s bail plea on Wednesday

JNU scholars and activists Khalid, and Sharjeel Imam are among the nearly a dozen people involved in the alleged larger conspiracy case linked with the Delhi riots 2020, as per the Delhi Police.

Supreme Court will hear the bail plea of jailed activist Umar Khalid on July 24

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Wednesday the bail plea filed by student activist Umar Khalid, who was arrested and charged under the Unlawful Activities Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy case behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

As per the cause list published on the apex court website, a bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and Prashant Kumar Mishra will hear Khalid’s special leave petition.

Khalid had approached the top court against denial of bail by the Delhi High court.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar of the high court has rejected Khalid’s appeal seeking regular bail on October 18 last year. He had challenged the trial court order which had denied him bail in connection with the UAPA case.

His alleged offensive speeches delivered at Amaravati during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens were the basis of allegations against him in the riots case.

The riots broke out in the national capital in February 2020 as clashes between the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and pro-CAA protesters took a violent turn, in which more than 50 people lost their lives and over 700 were injured.

