2022 is a RARE year for Bollywood; here’s why

Mumbai: Bollywood fans, this one is for you! The last two years saw many movies missing out on theatrical releases due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. But it seems like films will see the light of the day this year as we have many anticipated projects in kitty which are slated to hit screens in 2022.

One interesting thing about 2022 is it has all top actors’ movie releases in the pipeline this year. Well, this is a rare thing that has never happened in the last many years and it is surely a big treat for movie buffs. Check out the list of actors and their upcoming films below.

Actor Name 2022 Movie Release Shah Rukh Khan Pathan, a cameo role in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Aamir Khan Laa Singh Chaddha Salman Khan Tiger 3, a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan Akshay Kumar Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, OMG Oh My God 2, Ram Setu, Cinderella Ranbir Kapoor Shamshera, Brahmastra Ranveer Singh Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, 83′ Hrithik Roshan Vikram Vedha Ajay Devgn RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Runway 34, Maidaan, Thank God Amitabh Bachchan Goodbye, Uunchai, Brahmastra, Runway 34, Jhund Shahid Kapoor Jersey, Ali Abbas Zafar’s untitled next Sidharth Malhotra Mission Majnu, Thank God, Yodha Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sajid Nadiadwala’s next, Freddy, Shehzada Tiger Shroff Heropanti 2, Ganapath – Part 1 Varun Dhawan JugJugg Jeeyo, Bhediya Vicky Kaushal Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar’s untitled next

Pretty interesting fact, isn’t it?