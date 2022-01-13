2022 is a RARE year for Bollywood; here’s why

The last two years saw many Bollywood movies missing out on theatrical releases due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 13th January 2022 4:26 pm IST
2022 is a RARE year for Bollywood; here's why
Bollywood actors Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood fans, this one is for you! The last two years saw many movies missing out on theatrical releases due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. But it seems like films will see the light of the day this year as we have many anticipated projects in kitty which are slated to hit screens in 2022.

One interesting thing about 2022 is it has all top actors’ movie releases in the pipeline this year. Well, this is a rare thing that has never happened in the last many years and it is surely a big treat for movie buffs. Check out the list of actors and their upcoming films below.

Actor Name2022 Movie Release
Shah Rukh KhanPathan, a cameo role in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3
Aamir KhanLaa Singh Chaddha
Salman KhanTiger 3, a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan
Akshay Kumar Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, OMG Oh My God 2, Ram Setu, Cinderella
Ranbir KapoorShamshera, Brahmastra
Ranveer SinghJayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, 83′
Hrithik RoshanVikram Vedha
Ajay Devgn RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Runway 34, Maidaan, Thank God
Amitabh Bachchan Goodbye, Uunchai, Brahmastra, Runway 34, Jhund
Shahid Kapoor Jersey, Ali Abbas Zafar’s untitled next
Sidharth MalhotraMission Majnu, Thank God, Yodha
Kartik AaryanBhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sajid Nadiadwala’s next, Freddy, Shehzada
Tiger ShroffHeropanti 2, Ganapath – Part 1
Varun DhawanJugJugg Jeeyo, Bhediya
Vicky KaushalGovinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar’s untitled next

Pretty interesting fact, isn’t it?

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button