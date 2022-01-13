2022 is a RARE year for Bollywood; here’s why

Mumbai: Bollywood fans, this one is for you! The last two years saw many movies missing out on theatrical releases due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. But it seems like films will see the light of the day this year as we have many anticipated projects in kitty which are slated to hit screens in 2022.
One interesting thing about 2022 is it has all top actors’ movie releases in the pipeline this year. Well, this is a rare thing that has never happened in the last many years and it is surely a big treat for movie buffs. Check out the list of actors and their upcoming films below.
|Actor Name
|2022 Movie Release
|Shah Rukh Khan
|Pathan, a cameo role in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3
|Aamir Khan
|Laa Singh Chaddha
|Salman Khan
|Tiger 3, a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan
|Akshay Kumar
|Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, OMG Oh My God 2, Ram Setu, Cinderella
|Ranbir Kapoor
|Shamshera, Brahmastra
|Ranveer Singh
|Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, 83′
|Hrithik Roshan
|Vikram Vedha
|Ajay Devgn
|RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Runway 34, Maidaan, Thank God
|Amitabh Bachchan
|Goodbye, Uunchai, Brahmastra, Runway 34, Jhund
|Shahid Kapoor
|Jersey, Ali Abbas Zafar’s untitled next
|Sidharth Malhotra
|Mission Majnu, Thank God, Yodha
|Kartik Aaryan
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sajid Nadiadwala’s next, Freddy, Shehzada
|Tiger Shroff
|Heropanti 2, Ganapath – Part 1
|Varun Dhawan
|JugJugg Jeeyo, Bhediya
|Vicky Kaushal
|Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar’s untitled next
Pretty interesting fact, isn’t it?