2022 MLA poaching case: Telangana HC closes BJP leader, others’ pleas

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has closed the hearing on petitions filed by BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh, Jaggu Swamy, and Tushar Vellappally, who had challenged the notices issued to them under Section 41A of the CrPC by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the MLAs poaching case.

In 2022, following a complaint lodged by then BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, Moinabad police registered a case alleging attempts to lure ruling party legislators. Subsequently, the state government constituted an SIT to investigate the matter.

In October 2022, the SIT issued notices under Section 41A of the CrPC to BL Santhosh, Jaggu Swamy, and Tushar Vellappally. Contending that these notices were invalid, all three filed separate petitions before the High Court and obtained interim stay orders.

Case handed over to CBI: Govt

On Tuesday, November 4, Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar heard the matter. During the proceedings, Public Prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao informed the court that the investigation had since been handed over to the CBI, rendering the notices issued by the SIT ineffective.

Considering this submission, the judge closed the hearing on the petitions and issued an order accordingly.