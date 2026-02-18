2023 Chhattisgarh mob lynching: 17 accused walk free

Seventeen men, charged with the murder of a Muslim father and son in 2023 in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district, were acquitted by a sessions court on Tuesday, February 17.

Rahim Umad Mohamed, 55, and his 35-year-old son Idul Mohammed were allegedly beaten to death with stones and sticks by a mob in Chechanmeta village on April 10, 2023. Their bodies were found the following morning.

The incidents took place months ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

The violence was triggered by a minor altercation between two minors. On April 8, a village meeting was held during which rumours spread that Hindus were assaulted. This was followed by a mob entering the area, leading to clashes in which 23-year-old Bhuneshwar Sahu was killed.

On April 9, over 700 security personnel were deployed in Biranpur to prevent further escalation. However, a crowd led by then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and current Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao attempted to enter the village.

Reports suggest that on that day, the house of Rahim’s daughter and son-in-law, located near Biranpur, was set on fire, and the following day, he and his son were killed.

Six FIRs, including one for murder, were registered in connection with the violence, and 17 men were arrested.