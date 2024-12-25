2024 ends: 5 Bollywood stars who opened restaurants this year

Mumbai: 2024 has been a big year for Bollywood stars, not just in movies but also in the food world! Many celebrities have opened their own restaurants, combining their love for food with their creativity. These places are not just about tasty dishes but also about showing off their unique styles. Let’s take a look at some of the most exciting restaurants launched by Bollywood stars this year.

Restaurants, Cafes owned by Bollywood stars

Torii by Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and a talented interior designer, opened Torii in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The restaurant focuses on Japanese cuisine, offering sushi, dumplings, ramen, and more. For dessert lovers, their churros are a must-try. Gauri designed the interiors herself, making it a classy and cozy place to dine.

Chica Loca by Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone brought her fun personality to the restaurant world with Chica Loca in Goa. The name means “Crazy Chic,” and the place is all about lively energy and delicious food. The menu has Asian dishes, unique cocktails, and lots of flavors inspired by Sunny’s travels. She also plans to open more locations in Punjab and Hyderabad.

Scarlett House by Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan started Scarlett House in Mumbai’s trendy Juhu area. This restaurant is inspired by their love for travel, fashion, and food. The menu has a mix of dishes from different parts of the world, including Italian, Asian, Mediterranean, and Middle Eastern cuisines. It’s a stylish place that’s perfect for foodies and fans of Malaika’s glamorous vibe.

Aarambam by Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh introduced Aarambam in Hyderabad, a restaurant focused on health and wellness. The name means “new beginnings” in Sanskrit, and the menu is all about organic and fresh ingredients. The dishes are made from farm-to-table ingredients, featuring millets and other healthy options. It’s a peaceful spot to enjoy food that’s both tasty and good for you.

Casa Salesas by Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta took her restaurant dream to Spain with Casa Salesas in Madrid. This elegant restaurant showcases her love for Spanish food and culture. The menu includes healthy dishes, Spanish brunches, and a selection of wines. Signature items like artichokes, cheesecake, and chicken are a hit with locals and visitors.

Bollywood stars are not just actors; they are now creating amazing food experiences too. These restaurants give fans a chance to connect with their favorite celebrities while enjoying delicious meals. Whether it’s healthy options, global cuisines, or vibrant atmospheres, there’s something for everyone.

Next time you’re looking for a special dining experience, visit one of these celebrity-owned restaurants and enjoy a touch of Bollywood magic!