2024 ends with a bang: Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh join hands

Mumbai: The year 2024 is ending with an electrifying collaboration that has left fans thrilled! Bollywood’s King Shah Rukh Khan and Punjab’s King Diljit Dosanjh have joined forces, creating a wave of excitement across the internet.

On Thursday, Diljit Dosanjh unveiled the teaser of his upcoming song Don on Instagram, and it was nothing short of a spectacular surprise. The 30-second teaser featured a dramatic voiceover by Shah Rukh Khan, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the full release.

Diljit Dosanjh, Shah Rukh Khan’s song teaser

The teaser showcases Diljit in a larger-than-life avatar, stepping out of a helicopter and cruising on a luxurious yacht. As the visuals unfold, SRK’s iconic voice takes over with a powerful monologue:

“Puraani kahawat hain, ke sab se upar jaana hain to bohot sari mehnat chahiye. Lekin agar sabse upar tikna hain, to maa ki dua chahiye. Tumhara mujh tak pohochna mushkil hi nahin, namunkin hain. Kyunki dhool kitni bhi oonchi chali jaye, kabhi aasman ko ganda nahi kar sakti.”

The impactful narration, combined with Diljit’s charisma, has already set social media abuzz. The singer captioned the teaser, “Agar Sab Se Uper Tikna Hai Toh Maa Ki Duaa Chahiye, ONE & ONLY KING @iamsrk, Surprise Anytime.”

Mutual admiration between the Kings

The collaboration wasn’t entirely unexpected, as Diljit has openly expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan in the past. Earlier this month, during his Dil-Luminati Tour stop in Kolkata, Diljit made a heartfelt nod to King Khanm by shouting “Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo”, the slogan of SRK’s IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The gesture didn’t go unnoticed. Shah Rukh Khan responded to the clip on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Thank you for bringing joy to the City of Joy, @diljitdosanjh Paaji. I’m sure all at @KKRiders and their fans love the Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo reference. All the best and have a great tour…. Love u.”

Thank you for bringing joy to the City of Joy, @diljitdosanjh Paaji. I’m sure all at @KKRiders and their fans love the Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo reference. All the best and have a great tour…. Love u https://t.co/SS9EpJV0Ev — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 1, 2024

The teaser has now left fans across the globe eagerly anticipating the full release of Don. It is definitely going to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.