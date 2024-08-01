2024 Paris Olympics: India lose 1-2 against Belgium in men’s hockey

Paris: India squandered a one goal lead to go down 1-2 against defending champions Belgium in a pool match of the men’s hockey competition at the Olympics here on Thursday.

Already through to the quarters, this was India’s first loss in the group stage.

Abhishek gave India the lead in the 18th minute before Belgium made a strong comeback after half-time to score through Thibeau Stockbroekx (33rd) and John-John Dohmen (44th) to seal the win and remain unbeaten in the tournament so far.

Belgium have also already qualified for the quarterfinals from Pool B.

India had defeated New Zealand 3-2 before drawing 1-1 against Argentina. In their last match, the Harmanpreet-led side beat Ireland 2-0.

India will next play Australia in their final pool match on Friday.