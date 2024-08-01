2024 Paris Olympics: India lose 1-2 against Belgium in men’s hockey

Belgium have also already qualified for the quarterfinals from Pool B.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 1st August 2024 3:25 pm IST
2024 Paris Olympics: India lose 1-2 against Belgium in men's hockey

Paris: India squandered a one goal lead to go down 1-2 against defending champions Belgium in a pool match of the men’s hockey competition at the Olympics here on Thursday.

Already through to the quarters, this was India’s first loss in the group stage.

Also Read
Nikhat Zareen’s Olympic campaign ends with shocking loss to China

Abhishek gave India the lead in the 18th minute before Belgium made a strong comeback after half-time to score through Thibeau Stockbroekx (33rd) and John-John Dohmen (44th) to seal the win and remain unbeaten in the tournament so far.

MS Education Academy

Belgium have also already qualified for the quarterfinals from Pool B.

India had defeated New Zealand 3-2 before drawing 1-1 against Argentina. In their last match, the Harmanpreet-led side beat Ireland 2-0.

India will next play Australia in their final pool match on Friday.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 1st August 2024 3:25 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button