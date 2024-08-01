Nikhat Zareen’s Olympic campaign ends with shocking loss to China

The unseeded Nikhat, who was making her Games debut, struggled to find her range and lost the bout in a 5-0 verdict.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st August 2024 3:06 pm IST
India's Nikhat Zareen (in blue) and China's Wu Yu during their women�s 50kg Round of 16 boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris (PTI Photo)

Paris: Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg) bowed out of the Olympic Games after a shock defeat to Asian Games gold-medallist Wu Yu of China here on Thursday.

The unseeded Nikhat, who was making her Games debut, struggled to find her range and lost the bout in a 5-0 verdict.

Also Read
2024 Paris Olympics: Shooter Swapnil Kusale bags bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions

Yu, the reigning flyweight (52kg) world champion, had received an opening round bye.

MS Education Academy

Nikhat, touted as one of India’s strongest medal prospects before the Games, had defeated Germany’s Maxi Karina Kloetzer in her opening round.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st August 2024 3:06 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button