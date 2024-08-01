2024 Paris Olympics: Shooter Swapnil Kusale bags bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions

Kusale shot an aggregate of 451.4 in the eight-shooter final to finish third after being placed sixth at one stage.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 1st August 2024 2:10 pm IST
2024 Paris Olympics: Shooter Swapnil Kusale bags bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions
Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale

Chateauroux: Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale clinched the first ever Olympic bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions event, taking the country’s overall tally to three at the ongoing Paris Games here on Thursday.

Kusale shot an aggregate of 451.4 in the eight-shooter final to finish third after being placed sixth at one stage.

Also Read
2024 Paris Olympics: Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikeç goes viral for winning silver- Find out why!

The 28-year-old’s medal comes following the stunning performance of Manu Bhaker, who clinched the women’s 10m air pistol and mixed team 10m air pistol bronze alongside Sarabjot Singh.

MS Education Academy

All three medals so far for India have come in shooting events.

The last time a 50m rifle shooter made it to the Olympic finals was in 2012 London when Joydeep Karmakar finished fourth in 50m rifle prone event, a discipline which has been discontinued at the Olympics.

Kusale was a ticket collector and draws inspiration from cricket icon MS Dhoni.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 1st August 2024 2:10 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button